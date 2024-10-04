200 jailed for harassing women during Ganesh fest in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: During the recent 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Hyderabad, nearly 200 individuals were arrested and penalised by the court for misbehaving with women devotees during the Ganesh procession.

The Hyderabad SHE Teams worked to ensure the safety of women in crowded areas. Out of the 996 individuals apprehended for misconduct towards women, 200 were brought before the court, found guilty, and sentenced to three days in jail along with a fine of Rs 1,050.

The Hyderabad SHE team officials stated that these 200 offenders were arrested based on videography/photography evidence of their inappropriate behavior at various public places in Hyderabad.

Those without video evidence were counseled in the presence of their family members, warned, and instructed to attend counseling sessions regularly. These individuals will be under surveillance, with the SHE Teams monitoring their behavior.