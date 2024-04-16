20 Year Old Girl Injures Vital Part of 39 Year Old Person

Kakinada: A 20-year-old unmarried girl, irritated by the attitude of her lover, attacked him on the vital parts with a blade, while they were engaged in love-making at midnight on Sunday.

According to Allavaram police of Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, a 39-year-old married man, having wife and children, fell in love with the girl and for the past three months, they met each other. But, for the past week, he neglected her and he did not pick up her phone.

According to reports, the woman allegedly attacked the man during a late-night encounter on Sunday. With the injury, he rushed to a private medical college hospital at Amalapuram.

Allavaram sub-inspector G. Harish Babu registered a case and is investigating.