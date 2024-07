Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam district court has sentenced man to 20 years of imprisonment for the rape of his seven-year-old daughter, committed within the jurisdiction of the Mallkapuram police station.







The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) court imposed a fine of Rs 12,000 on the accused and ordered the government to provide Rs 4,00,000 in compensation to the victim.