2 Wanted Rowdy-Sheeters Arrested

Hyderabad:Two rowdy sheeters wanted by the Hyderabad city police were nabbed by the respective police stations on Wednesday.

Kamatipura police arrested Ayub Khan involved in 72 criminal cases while Kalapathar police arrested Aswaq involved in 44 criminal cases.



According to Kamatipura police, Ayub Khan aka Ayub Pehelwan, 54 is a rowdy sheeter in the record of the Shalibanda police station and is involved in numerous criminal offenses.



Out of 72 cases against him, 14 are murder cases, 14 attempts to murder while the rest are robbery, extortion, arms Act and land grabbing cases under the limits of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates.



Mohammad Ashwaq was involved in 44 criminal cases across tri-commissionerates. Of this, two are murder cases, six are attempts to murder and the remaining are property and bodily offences. He indulged in various deadly offences since 2000.



The police arrested the accused on Wednesday and they were sent to judicial remand.

