2 Trucks Collide, Catch Fire; One Driver Dead

Berhampore: A truck driver was charred to death while his helper suffered burn injuries in a devastating fire that broke out after their vehicle collided with another in Murshidabad of West Bengal on Thursday.

The accident took place in the morning on National Highway 12 where the two speeding trucks collided with each other. The collision sparked the blaze that damaged both the vehicles also.

While one truck was carrying tea from North Bengal, another was laden with sand. The fire brigade was pressed into service. One driver was rescued. Another, who was in the lorry carrying tea, suffered fatal burn injuries. He and his helper, also with deep burns, were taken out. They were rushed to Jangipur Hospital where the driver was declared dead.

Sagardighi Trinamul Congress MLA Bayron Biswas said that though the fire brigade reached the spot immediately and brought the fire under control, one of the truck drivers could not be saved.