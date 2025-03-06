 Top
Home » News » Crime

2 taken into custody for dumping soil near Taj

Crime
DC Correspondent
6 March 2025 1:30 AM IST

Action was taken against people found dumping soil near Hotel Taj Banjara on Banjara Hills Rd No.1 on Wednesday.

2 taken into custody for dumping soil near Taj
x
Action was taken against people found dumping soil near Hotel Taj Banjara on Banjara Hills Rd No.1 on Wednesday.(DC File Photo)

Hyderabad:Action was taken against people found dumping soil near Hotel Taj Banjara on Banjara Hills Rd No.1 on Wednesday. After receiving information from unknown sources, the police reached the location and seized two tipper trucks used for illegal dumping. The accused were taken into custody.

An inquiry will be made into the role of anyone who may have supported this illegal activity.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Taj Banjara banjara hills 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X