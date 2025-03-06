2 taken into custody for dumping soil near Taj
Action was taken against people found dumping soil near Hotel Taj Banjara on Banjara Hills Rd No.1 on Wednesday.
Hyderabad:Action was taken against people found dumping soil near Hotel Taj Banjara on Banjara Hills Rd No.1 on Wednesday. After receiving information from unknown sources, the police reached the location and seized two tipper trucks used for illegal dumping. The accused were taken into custody.
An inquiry will be made into the role of anyone who may have supported this illegal activity.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story