2 Revellers Die Under Impact of DJ Music in Konaseema District

Kakinada:Tragedy struck on Saturday night during Dasara celebrations in two separate villages in Konaseema district, as two people died, reportedly due to the impact of loud DJ music.

In Konkapalli village, Amalapuram rural mandal, Pappu Vinay, 21, who worked at a private company, had returned to his village Bandarulanka for the Dasara festival. On Saturday night, he participated in the celebrations with his friends. The organisers, continuing the 189-year-old tradition of Dasara festivities in the village, had arranged DJ music for the event. While dancing to the music, Vinay suddenly collapsed. Local residents performed CPR and rushed him to the hospital, but doctors declared that he had died of cardiac arrest.

The Amalapuram rural police said that the family of the deceased did not file any complaint.

In a separate incident, Ch. Mohana Rao, 45, from Vadaparru, a hamlet of Gollavilli panchayat in Uppalaguptam mandal, was also dancing to DJ music when he suddenly collapsed and died. His family, like Vinay’s, did not inform the police about the incident.