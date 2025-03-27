2 held for online cricket betting in Hyd

Hyderabad:The south zone task force and Abids police arrested Ramdev Ladha and Pavan Agarwal, for operating an illegal online betting network. Authorities seized Rs 1,36,620 in cash and two mobile phones from their possession.

According to Additional DCP (task force) Ande Srinivasa Rao, Ladha, a bookie from Ashok Nagar, and Agarwal, a punter from Narayanaguda, obtained online cricket betting user IDs from the main bookie, Shriraj Boob, to facilitate betting during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. They operated through the website, providing login credentials to punters on a commission basis.



2 chain snatchers held



Hyderabad:Police have arrested Kamble Srinu, a gas company helper, and vegetable vendor Md Mahboob for seven incidents of chain snatching and recovered a 2.5-tola gold chain. The duo stole the gold chain from Boddupalli Pradeep Kumar, on March 1. The complaint was lodged on March 19. “Our team apprehended the suspects while they were attempting another chain snatching at Gowliguda,” said Afzalgunj station house officer N. Ravi.

Police arrest two fraudsters for investment scam



Hyderabad:Hyderabad cyber crime police on Wednesday arrested two fraudsters, who were involved in 18 business and investment frauds across the country, including one in Telangana.

Amarnath Singh and Ranveer Singh, both from Delhi, lured a 32-year-old city based businessman and duped him of `9,50,531 lakh in business investment fraud.

The victim lodged a complaint with city cyber crime cops stating that the arrested fraudsters contacted him over mobile and lured them to provide business orders to market his product, cybercrime ACP R.G. Siva Maruthi said.



Believing the fraudsters, the victim paid registration charges and became their client. Later, the victim became their client and the fraudsters sent fake emails to lure the victim into making an advance payment of `9.5 lakh for a product, which has great demand in the international market, said ACP.



After receiving the amount, the cyber fraudsters stopped liaising with him.



During the investigation, Amarnath and Ranveer revealed that they have committed similar frauds in several states. They used to contact victims through social media platforms and over the phone and send messages to make them believe in their purported business. They asked the victim to invest in an export business which is in high demand and convince them to pay money for different charges, a press release issued by cybercrimes DCP D. Kavitha DCP stated.

6 arrested for pre-planned murder of man

Hyderabad:Six offenders involved in a pre-planned, cold-blooded murder of a 31-year-old man were arrested and remanded by the police on Wednesday. Among the items seized was an axe, which was found embedded in the deceased’s head after the attackers struck him.

The deceased Mahesh had been arrested in the December by Chaintanyapuri police for attacking two individuals, Nagarjuna and Purushotham, following an argument at a wedding after drinking alcohol. After being remanded in jail, Mahesh was released three weeks ago.

Subsequently, Purushotham, and his associates Nagarjuna, Sandeep, Ramu, Rakesh, and Omkar, conspired to kill Mahesh to settle old scores. Omkar and Rakesh provided intelligence on Mahesh’s movements, while Ramu assisted by driving the car, which they used to chase Mahesh.

LB Nagar inspector K. Vinod Kumar detailed the incident: “As soon as Mahesh left his home and headed towards Shivaganga Colony, he was struck by the car, causing him to fall. Then, the accused Purushotham, Nagarjuna and Sandeep attacked the victim indiscriminately with machetes and an axe. Mahesh collapsed immediately due to the severe injuries. The axe embedded in his head was later recovered by the duty doctor during the postmortem.”

In addition to the axe and machetes, police seized mobile phones, motorcycles, a car and three pairs of clothes belonging to Purushotham, Nagarjuna and Sandeep. The clothes will be sent to the FSL for blood sample analysis. All six accused were arrested and remanded on Wednesday.