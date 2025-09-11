2 Held For Bike Theft At Tolichowki

Hyderabad:Tolichowki police on Wednesday apprehended two persons, including a minor, for stealing a firefighter’s motorcycle and recovered 10 stolen mobile phones from their possession.

Inspector Ramesh Naik said the accused were identified as Sankuru Vijaybhaskar Reddy, 23, a food delivery agent, and a 17-year-old juvenile associate. They were caught during a vehicle check at Tolichowki crossroads, where police intercepted the stolen bike when they noticed the duo moving suspiciously.

The duo admitted to stealing multiple vehicles by breaking handle locks and directly connecting ignition wires. Based on their confession, police seized four more two-wheelers hidden at Shaikpet.

Further investigation revealed that they were also in possession of 10 stolen mobile phones, which were later restored to their owners through the CEIR Portal. The operation was led by SHO L. Ramesh Naik, additional inspector G. Balraj and SI G. Raghavendra.

3 get 10-yr jail in ganja case



Hyderabad:The I Additional District and Sessions Court at Sangareddy on Wednesday sentenced three persons to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment each in a six-year-old narcotics case. The court also imposed a fine of `1 lakh on each accused, with a default sentence of one year’s simple imprisonment.

Those convicted are Parimal Bhadra, 29, a centering worker, Karuna Sarkar, 34, a homemaker, and Madhab Mandal, 32, a private worker — all residents of Bhagat Singh Nagar, Sangareddy, and natives of Malkangiri district, Odisha.

According to the prosecution, on February 8, 2018, Medak enforcement officials apprehended the trio based on specific information and seized 22 kg of dry ganja from them. The prohibition and excise department, Sangareddy, registered the case and inspector J. Mahu Babu filed the charge sheet.

Delivering the verdict, Judge K. Jayanthi found the accused guilty under Section 8(c) read with Section 20(b)(ii)(C) of the NDPS Act, 1985. The court directed that the period of judicial custody already undergone during the trial be set off against the sentence.

Woman stabbed to death in flat

Hyderabad:A 50-year-old woman was murdered in her flat at Swan Lake Apartments, Kukatpally, on Wednesday evening, allegedly by the domestic helps employed by the family. Police said her hands and legs were tied before she was stabbed multiple times.

According to Balanagar DCP K. Suresh, the deceased was identified as Renuka Agarwal, who lived on the 13th floor of Tower No. 1 with her husband Rakesh Agarwal and their 26-year-old son. Both father and son run a business in Balanagar.

Police identified the suspects as Harsha and Roshan, both aged 20 and natives of Jharkhand, who had been working as house helps for the family for the past 10 days.

The crime came to light around 7.30 pm when Rakesh and his son returned home and found the door locked. With no response from inside, they called a plumber who helped them enter the flat through the balcony. They found Renuka dead with several injuries.

CCTV footage from the apartment lift showed the accused leaving with a black bag, allegedly containing cash and jewellery, before fleeing on a bike. “They stole at least `1 lakh in cash, though the amount may be higher,” said Balanagar DCP K. Suresh.

Clues teams examined the spot, and Renuka’s body was shifted for post-mortem. A case has been registered at the Kukatpally police station, and police are tracking the absconding suspects.

2 Hyd men duped in online scams

Hyderabad:Hyderabad cyber crime police filed two fresh cases of online fraud in which victims lost `1.56 lakh and `2.99 lakh respectively. In the first case, a 34-year-old resident of Jiyaguda was duped in a matrimony-based cryptocurrency scam. He was contacted through a matrimony site by a woman claiming to be from Malaysia, who promised high returns on cryptocurrency investments. Persuaded by her assurances, he transferred Rs 60,000 and later Rs 96,000 through an app.

To gain his trust, the fraudster sent fake profit screenshots and convinced him to install a fraudulent app. The app secretly deployed a VPN, giving her access to his accounts. When he attempted to withdraw funds, his requests were denied and the fraudster stopped responding. He lost a total of `1.56 lakh.



In the second case, a 43-year-old resident of Bahadurpura lost `2.99 lakh after unknowingly installing a malicious APK mobile application named after a Prime Minister’s scheme for farmers. Designed to resemble an official government scheme app, it secretly forwarded OTPs from his device to fraudsters, enabling unauthorised transactions from his bank account.

Police cautioned citizens against downloading unknown APK files or unverified apps, and warned against trusting strangers met on matrimony or social media platforms who propose investment schemes. They advised people to verify platforms only through official websites or app stores, and never to share OTPs or banking details.