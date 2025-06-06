2 Cops Held In Drug Cocktail Case

Hyderabad:The Kukatpally police arrested two Armed Reserve police personnel from Andhra Pradesh for their involvement in the drug cocktail case, which was reported recently.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Murthy Gunashekar and Pujari Ramchander, both posted at the AR Headquarters in Tirupati. They were taken into custody from Chillakur in Tirupati and brought to Hyderabad on a transit warrant.

Investigation revealed that both the constables were involved in trafficking ephedrine, procured through suppliers Srinivas Reddy and Eshwar Reddy. On May 29, Gunashekar handed over 820 grams of the drug to Unnam Surendra, who along with four associates reached Hyderabad to sell it. They gathered at a room in Jayanagar in Kukatpally and planned to distribute the drug in the city.

On June 2, while searching for buyers in Bhagyanagar, they were intercepted by patrolling police. One of them attempted to flee but was caught. The technical surveillance and credible inputs led to the arrest of the duo.