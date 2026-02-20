16-year-old Girl Gangraped in City

Hyderabad:A 16-year-old girl was allegedly threatened and gangraped by three, including two minors, at a house in Chengicherla, police said on Thursday. The incident had come to light after the minor's mother lodged a missing complaint with the Narsingi police.

According to Narsingi police, the accused, Imran, and his two other alleged minor accomplices, are all residents of Talabkatta. The victim was residing in Puppalguda along with her grandmother and had gotten familiar with one of the minor boys on February 7, when she visited Charminar for shopping. The two had been in touch over the phone ever since then.



Police said the victim had travelled again to Charminar on February 16, at around 8.30 am, to meet the minor accused. The two were near Charminar until night time, when Imran and the absconding minor joined them. The four then took an autorickshaw and went to the double-bedroom houses in Chengicherla.



Police said the three accused threatened the victim with a knife, forced her into consuming alcohol and allegedly sexually assaulted her, and fled the scene.



After tracing the minor girl, the Narsingi police apprehended Imran and the minor boy, who the victim was familiar with on Thursday morning. Another minor involved in the crime is currently absconding.



A case was registered under relevant sections of the Pocso and the Juvenile Justice Act, and after collection of evidence, the two accused were remanded to judicial custody.



Police said that Imran was earlier involved in eight criminal cases including robberies, thefts and bodily offenses. He has a suspect sheet opened against him at the Rein Bazar police station, Narsingi police said. Further investigation into the incident is underway.