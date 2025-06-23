120 Kg Ganja Seized on ORR in Dundigal, One Held

Hyderabad: The Dundigal police, in coordination with the Medchal zone special operations team, seized 120.17 kg of ganja being transported on the Outer Ring Road. The vehicle was intercepted near Rotary No. 1 at Exit 5, Dundigal, based on a tip-off. Medchal DCP N. Koti Reddy said the driver panicked and tried to flee but was caught. A search revealed 43 packets of ganja wrapped in brown adhesive tape hidden in the vehicle. The accused, Sagar Pawar, 23, from Gulbarga, confessed to transporting the contraband from Visakhapatnam to Haryana. He named Devraj alias Deva and Bajrang of Hisar as the main peddler and receiver, respectively. Two sub-peddlers, Hanumanth Pawar and Rajkumar, also from Gulbarga, are absconding.



Temple silver looted in Shamirpet



Hyderabad: Unidentified persons looted silver ornaments from the Hanuman temple in Laxmipur Colony, Shamirpet, late on Sunday night. Priest Ramesh reported the theft on Monday. Detective inspector Raju said the absence of CCTV cameras at the temple and in surrounding areas had made the investigation challenging. “We are relying on conventional methods such as questioning known offenders, checking with nearby police stations for similar crimes and gathering inputs from local residents," a police officer said. The stolen items included a symbolic tail, a forehead emblem (namam), and a decorative waist belt (vaddanam), all donated by devotees to the idol. The ornaments are estimated to weigh 60 tolas, he added.



Life convict steals again on parole, held

Hyderabad:Dundigal police arrested a life convict out on parole for committing fresh vehicle thefts. The accused, Gondla Ramulu alias Ramesh, 42, was serving a life sentence in a 2016 murder case registered in Shankarampet, Medak. He was released on parole on May 26.

Medchal DCP N. Koti Reddy said Ramulu stole a tractor and a bike after his release. Police tracked him to his wife’s house in Mallampet and arrested him in the early hours of Monday. The accused confessed to the thefts during interrogation. The stolen vehicles were recovered and seized. Ramulu was earlier convicted under Section 302 IPC and sentenced to life imprisonment with a fine of `1,000 in 2018.



Afzalgunj Police Arrest Gold Scam Accused, Recover ₹40 Lakh



Hyderabad:Afzalgunj police arrested Jaya Kumar, a Karnataka native, for his role in a multi-state attention diversion racket and recovered `40 lakh. Two of his associates are absconding. The gang posed as gold dealers offering original gold at half price. A victim, Munukuntla Niranjan, filed a complaint after being duped of `65 lakh by the gang. The complainant, along with his friend Dharmender, was lured into a deal by a person identifying himself as Reddy.



Following several calls and a meeting at Pedda Amberpet, the accused asked them to bring the cash to Dilsukhnagar and later directed them to Chaderghat. There, the accused took the money after handing over a rolled gold piece and fled. Realising the fraud, Niranjan approached the police. A case was registered and Jaya Kumar was arrested during the investigation. His associates Uday and Sandeep remain at large.