11 SM influencers booked for promoting betting apps

Hyderabad:The Panjagutta police on Monday booked 11 social media influencers and anchors for promoting betting apps on social media platforms. The accused include Shyamala, Vishnupriya, Suprita, Ritu Chowdhury, Harshasai, Tasty Teja, Pareshan Boys Imran, Kiran Goud, Ajay and Sudheer. They were booked under Sections 318(4) of the BNS, Sections 3, 3(A) and 4 of the Telangana State Gaming Act, and Section 66D of the IT Act, 2008.

The action comes after the Suryapet police recently booked influencer Bayya Sunny Yadav and arrested another social media influencer, Nani, a native of Visakhapatnam, for similar offences. The cases were registered based on a complaint filed by Vinay Vangala, 40, a private employee, who alerted the police about the growing influence of illegal online betting apps. Vinay in his complaint stated that he has been attending training classes in Ameerpet for his career growth and he had observed that most of the students who come for this training are discussing betting apps on social media.



Vinay further stated that widespread usage of illegal online betting applications has come to his attention that several mobile applications and websites, which are promoting illegal gambling and betting activities, are being widely used in the locality. The complainant stated that he was also influenced by such betting applications, and was about to invest in one such gambling venture.



These platforms are in direct violation of the gambling laws and regulations, especially, the Public Gambling Act of 1867. The apps appear to be targeting young adults and the general public, making gambling easily accessible, said a police officer talking to Deccan Chronicle.



“These platforms are actively promoting their services through social media channels and unregulated advertising, which further exacerbates the problem. Thousands of crores of money is involved in the online betting apps,” said the police officer. The complaint urged the police to take swift action to investigate and shut down these illegal betting operations and to prevent further spread and use of such platforms, which could result in severe social and economic consequences for the public.



We have registered cases in crime number- 208 of 2025 under section 318(4) BNS, 3, 3A, 4 of the Gaming Act and Sec 66D IT Act, the case has been handed over to B. Sravan Kumar, additional inspector of Panjagutta police station for further investigation, one of the investigation officer disclosed. During further investigation, the accused influencers will be served notices and their statements will be recorded for further investigation.