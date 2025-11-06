1,000 kg PDS Rice Seized, 2 Arrested

Hyderabad:The central zone team along with Khairatabad police arrested two persons and seized 1,000 kilograms of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice on Wednesday.

The police team during a special drive intercepted a two-wheeler, bearing registration number TS09FV3081, arrested accused Md Azhar, 24, and seized the PDS rice.

Azhar revealed that he procured rice from PDS beneficiaries and was transporting it to his associate Abdul Rahman’s house in BJR Nagar, Khairatabad.

The teams seized 27 plastic bags containing 1,000 kg (10 quintals) of PDS rice. A case was registered for further investigation, a press release issued by DCP central zone stated.

Pvt. colleges’ shutdown enters 3rd day

Hyderabad:The indefinite shutdown of private colleges across Telangana entered its third day on Wednesday, despite a holiday for educational institutions, with the Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI) and student unions vowing to continue the agitation until at least half of the ₹10,000 crore fee reimbursement dues and scholarships are released.



At a press briefing, FATHI members unveiled posters for the “Telangana Teachers’ Reconciliation Meet” scheduled at LB Stadium on November 8, expected to see over one lakh teachers and non-teaching staff from all 33 districts. The federation also announced a “Maha Students Rally” on November 11, where lakhs of students are expected to march towards the Secretariat if their demands remain unfulfilled.



FATHI president N. Ramesh Babu said the government’s repeated assurances had not translated into action. “Only `300 crore of the `1,200 crore announced earlier has been released. Colleges are on the verge of collapse. Staff have gone unpaid and students cannot access their certificates,” he said. He added that BPharmacy regular and supplementary exams scheduled by JNTU Hyderabad will be boycotted until further notice and urged the university to postpone them.



The federation accused education department in-charge secretary A. Devasena, of “misguiding” top officials on higher education matters and sought her transfer. It also urged the Chief Secretary to induct banking and finance experts into the newly proposed council, instead of bureaucrats.



Meanwhile, BC Welfare Association president and MP R. Krishnayya strongly criticised the government for forming committees instead of releasing funds. “14 lakh BC, SC and ST students are directly hit. The state is quick to clear salaries for legislators but keeps students waiting for years,” he said. Krishnayya demanded that the newly constituted coordination committee submit its report within a month, not three, and that the government clear all arrears by March.



With around 1,500 professional and degree colleges closed statewide, semester exams and academic schedules remain stalled.



3 overloaded trucks seized in Nagole



Hyderabad:Officials of the Regional Transport Authorities (RTA) seized three overloaded trucks during a surprise inspection at Nagole on Wednesday.



The transport official said that vehicle number AP24 X 2377 was going from Uppal to Sagar ring road carrying bricks and was overloaded, while vehicle number TS10 UD 3999 carrying construction debris was going from LB Ngar to Uppal was also overloaded. The third vehicle, number TS12 UD 4334, was found overloaded while going from Uppal to LB Nagar carrying 40’mm metal.



Following the orders of joint transport commissioner C. Ramesh, a team, consisting of one MVI and two AMVIs, conducted surprise checks at LB Nagar and seized the three goods vehicles for violating the Motor Vehicle Act rules. The official stated that the department is taking strict action against the violators and focuses on safe and secure movement of traffic and vehicles.



Rowdy sheeter killed in Jagadgirigutta



Hyderabad:A rowdy sheeter was brutally stabbed to death in full public view near a bus stop in Jagadgirigutta on Wednesday evening. According to Balanagar ACP P. Naresh Reddy, the deceased, Roshan Singh, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. The incident occurred around 4 pm during a conversation between Roshan, his friend Manohar, and the two accused, Bal Reddy and Adil.

Police said that after a brief altercation between the four, another person, identified as Muhammad, arrived at the scene. Together with Bal Reddy and Adil, he allegedly stabbed Roshan multiple times, leaving him critically injured. The attack took place in front of bystanders, and videos of the assault have since circulated widely on social media platforms.



“We are yet to determine the exact motive behind the murder, but suspect a dispute related to financial transactions,” the ACP said. Roshan Singh had a history of violent crimes, including cases of murder, rape and other serious offences, and was listed as a rowdy sheeter at the Jagadgirigutta police station.



Four special teams, including personnel from Jagadgirigutta and Balanagar police stations, have been deployed to trace and arrest the accused. Police said efforts are underway to verify whether more individuals were involved in the attack. Roshan’s body has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for a postmortem. A case has been registered, and further investigation is in progress.