1 Dead, 5 Hurt in Accidents in Annamayya Dist

Anantapur:A person was killed and five others sustained serious injuries when an APSRTC electric AC bus was struck by an Innova car near Raja Nagar in the Railway Kodur mandal of Annamayya district on Wednesday. Police reported that the victims were travelling to Tirupati from Kurnool in the Innova vehicle when the accident occurred. The injured were taken to Railway Kodur Hospital for treatment.

In a separate incident, a fuel tanker fell into a deep gorge at Guvvala Cheruvu Ghat in Kadapa district on Wednesday. The driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in it plunging into the gorge.