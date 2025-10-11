Crack whip on Unhygienic Eateries: Annamayya Collector

ANANTAPUR: Food safety and civic authorities in Annamayya district have launched a special drive against unhygienic hotels and restaurants, issuing notices to several establishments for poor maintenance and violations of food safety norms.

Following complaints about unsanitary conditions, collector Nishanth Kumar ordered inspections across municipalities. The drive began on Saturday in Rayachoti, where officials from the food safety department and Rayachoti Municipality inspected eateries near the bus stand area.

Despite advance warnings to comply with hygiene standards, many hotels were found with dirty kitchens and poorly maintained food storage areas.

District food safety officer Shameem Bhasha said notices had been served to violators and warned that strict action would follow if standards were not met. “Kitchens and serving areas must comply with food safety norms to prevent health risks to customers,” he said, adding that the district-wide inspections would continue in the coming days.