CPM to Support Congress in LS polls, Uncertainty Remains over Bhongir

Hyderabad: The CPM has decided to extend support to Congress candidates in Telangana state in the Lok Sabha elections and defeat the BJP. The party leaders conveyed their decision to this effect during their meeting with TPCC president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at his residence here on Saturday.

A CPM delegation, led by party state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, and senior leaders Julakanti Ranga Reddy, Veeraiaih met the Chief Minister and discussed working together. However, uncertainty prevails over the Bhongir Lok Sabha seat from where CPM has fielded Mohammed Jahangir, who has already filed his nomination papers.

The CPM leaders assured support to Congress candidates in 16 Lok Sabha constituencies. A decision on Bhongir would be taken after consulting the party’s national leadership. CPM is a part of the Congress-led I.N.D.I.A. bloc.



Revanth Reddy urged the CPM leaders to withdraw their candidate from Bhongir. He asked them to back the Congress candidates in order to avoid a vote split which could benefit the BJP.

Revanth Reddy said that as suggested by AICC, he had placed certain proposals before them in the fight to defeat the BJP.

“There are a couple of issues which will be resolved by tomorrow," he said.

This meeting is a follow-up of deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka's meeting with CPM leaders on April 19. Although it announced that it would contest all 17 Lok Sabha seats on its own, the CPM announced a candidate for only the Bhongir seat.



