CPM Protests Penalty Over Minimum Balance

Vijayawada: CPM state secretary V. Srinivasa Rao has demanded that banks stop collecting minimum balance charges from social security pensioners.

He pointed out that 65.49 lakh people are receiving pensions in the state through their bank accounts. But 48.92 lakh of them are being forced to pay penal charges ranging from Rs 300 to Rs 400 for their inability to maintain minimum balance or other reasons.

The CPM leader said no penalties must be collected from such pensioners. Further, penalties collected from these pensioners must be refunded.

He further said elderly individuals who cannot access banks should receive pensions directly at their home.

Srinivasa Rao asked TDP, BJP and YSRCP not to politicise pension disbursement. Instead, they should work towards easing the difficulties faced by the pensioners.