CPM, CPI, Congress slam YSRC, BJP, TD for caste-based politics

Vijayawada: Leaders from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), Communist Party of India (CPI), and Congress raised concerns about increased caste-based politics and economic distress under administrations led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy, and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu during an election rally in Vijayawada's 24th Division on Monday.

At the rally, CPM candidate Ch Baburao, CPI leader KV Bhaskara Rao and Congress leader Misala Rajeswara Rao, criticised rival parties for exploiting caste sentiments to garner votes while neglecting public issues. They pinpointed the struggles of small and middle-class traders, attributing these to the GST, demonetisation, and the COVID-19 pandemic. They also expressed concerns about rising prices in transport and construction, exacerbated by stagnant projects like the capital Amaravati. The YSRC promise to relocate the administrative capital to Visakhapatnam was condemned as a betrayal, they said.





The communists said that they are sole opponents of policies like the GST and the dominance of large retail companies. They committed to supporting small and middle-class traders and industries, ensuring a peaceful environment in Vijayawada free from violence.



