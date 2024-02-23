CPI reaches understanding on candidates for Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI, the second biggest constituent of the ruling CPM-led LDF in Kerala has reached an understanding on their candidate for four Lok Sabha seats.

Prominent women leader Annie Raja is likely to contest from Wayanad. The constituency is currently represented by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. While there is still no confirmation whether Rahul will be contesting from the seat in the upcoming polls, the CPI which is a partner in the India Alliance has chosen to put up a strong candidate irrespective of the Congress decision.

The CPI had opined that Rahul Gandhi should contest from north India, especially from a seat where the BJP is the main opponent. Contesting from a state like Kerala would not only weaken the fight against BJP but also send a wrong signal about the commitment of the India Alliance to take on the saffron brigade.

Annie Raja who is the wife of CPI general secretary D Raja is a national leader of the CPI women's wing and has led several agitations in the country.

The final decision on the candidature will be taken at the party’s state executive meeting scheduled to be held on February 26.

The CPI has reached an understanding on fielding veteran leader Pannyan Raveendran from the prestigious Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency. Shashi Tharoor has held the seat for the third consecutive term since 2009.

Pannyan Raveendran had won the seat in the 2005 by-election necessitated by the death of sitting MP and former chief minister P K Vasudevan Nair.

Former minister V S Sunil Kumar will be the party candidate from Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. The BJP is putting an all out effort to win the Thrissur seat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already addressed a couple of meetings in the constituency in a bid to woo the voters.

Actor Suresh Gopi is likely to be the BJP candidate from the constituency which is currently held by T N Prathapan of the Congress.

In the Mavelikkara Lok Sabha seat, the CPI is fielding its young face C A Arun Kumar. Congress Lok Sabha chief whip Kodikunnil Suresh is the sitting MP of Mavelikkara and is likely to be in the fray again.

A seven-time MP, he is one of the senior-most parliamentarians of the state.