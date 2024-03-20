CP Radhakrishnan sworn-in as new Governor of Telangana

Hyderabad: With President Droupadi Murmu giving consent to Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan’s resignation, a new Governor is supposed to be appointed.

In the meantime, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan will discharge additional duties as the Governor of Telangana. He was sworn-in as the Governor of Telangana by the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court.

Radhakrishnan, a native of Tamil Nadu, will also discharge duties as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. He will continue to discharge additional duties till a new Governor is appointed. President Murmu issued orders to this effect.

The new Governor of Telangana was elected as the BJP MP from Coimbatore in 1998-99 and he also worked as the state BJP chief.

However, Radhakrishnan faced defeat thrice after this victory. Having worked and strived for strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu, he was appointed as the Governor of Jharkhand in 2023.