Court Remands Five for Damaging Public Property

Hyderabad: Approximately, five persons were remanded by the 17th ACMM court for causing accidents and destroying public property in Jubilee Hills on Friday. The accused were sentenced to 14 days for the incidents that occurred on March 10.

In the first incident, a car driven by a drunk Mallikarjun Reddy, who was with his friends Santhosh and Aravind, hit a road divider on Jubilee Hills Road No. 45. All three were booked for drunken driving and under the Prevention of Destruction of Public Property (PDPP) Act.

In the second incident, B. Tech student Mohammad Farhan Pasha and law student Anush Pershad crashed their car into a divider in Jubilee Hills Road No. 2 and fled the scene. They were booked under the Motor Vehicles Act and the PDPP Act.

Hyderabad's traffic DCP Subba Rayudu said, "In such accidents, the extent of punishment depends on the driver's negligence. This includes instances of driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding or parents allowing minors to drive. In such scenarios, parents could face punishment and the minor may be referred to the Juvenile board for necessary action.”