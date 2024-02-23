Court Denies Relief to Owaisi in Defamation Case Appeal

Hyderabad: The Additional Chief Judge of the Secunderabad court was not inclined to give relief to MIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi in his appeal against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the then home minister of Karnataka Ramalinga Reddy for their remarks alleging that the BJP and MIM had secret links to split the Muslim vote. The remarks were aired over a national channel during the 2018 elections in the state.

Owaisi had filed the defamation suit before the Junior Civil Judge Court at Hyderabad, which observed that he did not make any case of irreparable loss to him or the MIM. The court opined that such comments were normal in political life. The court kept the main case.

Challenging the interim orders, Owaisi moved the Additional Chief Judge Court. The Additional Chief Judge dismissed the appeal after hearing the contentions of Shreyas Reddy, counsel for Siddaramaiah, and Abhiram and Shivanna for Ramalinga Reddy. The appeals court directed the trial court to dispose of the appeal expeditiously.