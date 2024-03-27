Cops Nab Juveniles for Assaulting Couple

Hyderabad: Police formed four special teams to catch the remaining suspects involved in the assault of a couple near Macca Masjid. The assault was captured in a viral video. The video shows the man holding an infant and his burqa clad wife being verbally and physically abused. Police initiated a suo motu case based on the video evidence, identifying one suspect as Ali and four others as Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) suspects. The suspects have been detained and transferred to a juvenile home. Authorities promised to take stringent action against those trying to disrupt peace.





