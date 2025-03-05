Cops help Inter students reach correct exam centre in Warangal

Warangal: Police officials across the erstwhile Warangal district went beyond their routine duties to assist students during the commencement of the Intermediate Examinations on Wednesday.

Personnel from various police stations ensured that students reached the correct examination centres on time. In one incident at Madikonda, SHO Puliyal Kishan noticed a distressed student who had mistakenly arrived at the Social Welfare College instead of the designated Kazipet exam centre. With only minutes remaining before the exam, CI Kishan, accompanied by a constable, immediately arranged transportation by bike, ensuring the student could take the exam.

Elsewhere in Jangaon, inspector Damodhar Reddy intervened when a student mistakenly attended the Priston School instead of the Telangana Social Welfare School centre. Recognising the confusion, he arranged for a police vehicle to transport the student to the correct venue on time.

A similar incident occurred in Ghanpur when inspector Venu encountered another student who had arrived at the wrong exam centre. Acting promptly, he arranged transport to the proper location, ensuring that the student did not miss the examination.

Students and their families lauded the efforts of the police.