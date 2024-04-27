Cop wins hearts carrying woman devotee on his back on rocky terrain

Kurnool: A constable of Achampet police station won the hearts of other pilgrims at the Saleshwaram jatara when he carried an old woman on his back through the rocky terrain in Nallamala forest. The video which was widely circulated on social media shows Ramavath Ramadas, a constable with Achampet police station in Nagarkurnool district, carrying the woman through the 4-km stretch where the annual three-day jatara is held.

According to information, the 70-year-old devotee was returning after darshan and Ramadas found her struggling to make her way up the rocky path. She had come from Nagarkurnool.

Witnessing the old woman almost crawling, holding on to rocks and branches for support, I realised that she was facing a tough time and offered help to her, Ramadas said.

Ramadas then put her on his back and carried her to the top till the bus stop and dropped her there.

Ramadas is not just acquainted with the tough terrain, he also is an award winning athlete.

Ramadas said that he had to take a couple of short breaks while walking up the rocky terrain to catch his breath and give the aged woman some water.

In the past, Ramadas was hired to set up a genset at the temple during the jatara and he had to carry it through the terrain, another constable from neighbouring Mannanur village said.

The 42-year-old constable's gesture received appreciation from the general public, his colleagues and superiors.

Ramadas joined the police force as a constable in the AP Special Police Battalion in 2007 and later got selected as a constable in 2012.

In March 2024, he qualified for a 5K run at the international level. He also won gold at a national level for a 5K walk.