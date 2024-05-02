Controversy Over Appointment of Yesuraj as AEO at Kukke Temple

Mangaluru: The recent appointment of Yesuraj as the Assistant Executive Officer (AEO) at Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple has stirred up controversy, with saffron outfits raising concerns about his religion based on his name. However, Endowment Minister Ramalinga Reddy has clarified that Yesuraj is Hindu and not Christian.

Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple, situated in Dakshina Kannada district, stands out as the highest revenue-generating endowment temple in Karnataka.

Drawing thousands of devotees, including VIPs, actors, and notable personalities daily, the number of devotees increases during weekends and special occasions. Sarpa Samskara, Ashlesha Bali, and Naga Pratiste are among the prominent rituals performed at the temple.

While the Executive Officer (EO) oversees the temple's administrative affairs, the Assistant Executive Officer (AEO) acts as his deputy. Presently, Ningaiah holds the position of EO at Kukke temple, with Yesuraj recently appointed as the AEO.

Shortly after assuming the role of AEO, messages were making rounds stating 'Congress government appoints Christian as AEO of Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple.' This prompted concerns from certain quarters. VHP South Zone convener Sharan Pumpwell remarked, "We have raised doubts regarding his religion due to his name. Such names are not usually found among the Hindus. We demanded clarification from the government and today Minister Ramalinga Reddy has stated that he is a Hindu. If he is Hindu, we have no objection; however, if he is Christian, he cannot hold this position. We will also verify the background."

Responding to the controversy, Endowment Minister Ramalinga Reddy took to social media to denounce what he termed as "fake news" propagated by the BJP. Reddy emphasized Yesuraj's Hindu identity and accused the BJP of engaging in misinformation campaigns. He presented documentation supporting Yesuraj's Hindu background and attributed the controversy to the BJP's attempt to deflect attention from its own shortcomings ahead of the upcoming elections.

The Minister has posted the Transfer Certificate (after SSLC) of Yesuraju SJ dated May 22, 1989. The document mentions his caste as Scheduled Caste and Religion as Hindu. His father’s name is Javaraiah.

The Minister has also attached the details of the caste certificate.

Sources reveal that before his appointment as AEO at Kukke, Yesuraj served as the superintendent of the endowment department in Ramanagara.