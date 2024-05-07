Constitutional Experts Warn Against Ending Reservations

Hyderabad: Speakers at a symposium on protecting the Constitution expressed grave concern over the talk of ending reservations and warned of dire consequences it the move came to pass. They opined that the onus was on the Centre to see that such fears are dispelled.

Addressing the symposion, ‘Protection of Constitution — Saving Reservations,’ Anil Eravathri, former MLA and TS Mineral Corporation chairman, made a presentation to explain how upper castes candidates were securing seats in NEET and IIT as well as jobs through the UPSC.

Dasu Suresh, president, BC Rajyadhikara Samithi, said, “The talk of removing reservations is being floated even as its fruits are yet to reach the downtrodden. We will not be a mute spectator to the development. People of the BC, SC and ST communities are losing out because of the haphazard manner in which reservations are being implemented.”

Congress MP Anil Kumar Yadav, former MP Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar and constitutional expert Justice Chandra Kumar (retired) and rights activists Prof. Haragopal attended the symposium