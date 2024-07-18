Consider portal for registering complaints on roads, suggests HC

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court directed the state to make efforts to develop an app, software or portal for citizens to register their grievance about maintenance of roads, footpaths and drainage holes. The panel, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar, was dealing with a PIL filed by K. Akhil Sri Guru Teja, a social worker. The petitioner sought implementation of guidelines framed by the Supreme Court committee on road safety. The grievance of the petitioner is that GHMC and other bodies are not performing their duties in maintaining good roads, potholes and footpaths. He complained of human tragedies due to potholes in the twin cities. Statistics were placed before the court to state that innumerable human tragedies because of people falling into potholes had not had the desired effect on the civic authorities. On an earlier occasion, the panel required the state government not only to get its act together on the potholes but also to submit a compliance report. ON Thursday, it was submitted before the court that certain areas are maintained by the roads and buildings department (R&B) and AAG sought time to file compliance of work undertaken by the said department. The panel, while deferring the hearing, directed the R&B along with GHMC and HMDA to make endeavour to develop an app to register and resolve the grievance of the citizens. The panel in addition to that also required the state to file a compliance report about the work undertaken with regard to maintenance of potholes. The matter will be heard on July 31.

HC admits writ on Bonalu panel for Lalapet Pochamma temple

Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court disposed of a writ plea challenging the appointment of K. Anjaneyulu and K. Shivaram to the Bonalu festival celebrations committee of Pochamma Devalayam at Lalapet in Secunderabad. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by the president of the Pochamma Devalayam Self-Style Committee (PDSSC) K. Koteshwar Rao. The petitioner alleged that unofficial respondents were appointed to the upcoming committee without issuing notices to PDSSC. The petitioner also alleged that no consent of the committee members was taken, which is mandated under the Telangana Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act. The judge observed that any devotee can perform voluntary service at a temple and no one person or committee can exercise exclusive rights in that regard. Every person of the Hindu faith has a right to enter, donate, pray and serve in a temple, which is also the object of the Act. It was brought to the notice of the court that the said persons were appointed only for three days on a facility basis for the conduct of the Bonalu festival. The judge pointed out the importance of smooth conduct of processions and said the committee members, the newly appointed members and any other devotee willing to partake in the conduct of the celebrations at the temple to work in tandem with each other to celebrate the auspicious occasion. The judge accordingly directed the executive officer and the assistant commissioner of the endowment department to permit devotees and persons appointed to the festival committee along with the members of PDSSC to partake in the upcoming Bonalu celebrations at the Pochamma Devalayam in Lalapet.

Consider portal for registering complaints on roads, suggests HC

HC awaits forensic report on dead fish in Patancheru tank

A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court will await forensic reports with regard to the death of 10 tonnes of dead fish in Chitkul tank at Patancheru. The panel, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar, is dealing with a news item published in an English newspaper as a PIL. The news item revealed that much to the distress of locals and fishermen nearly 10 tonnes of fish were found floating in the tank. They suspected that it was the result of discharge of industrial effluents in the water body. Fishermen estimate the cost of the dead fish at over `one crore. They said more than 100 families in Chitkul village depend on this tank for their livelihood. Another fisherman said that recently eight lakh fish fingerlings were released in the tank for cultivation, if they do it again now it will need another 20 lakh fingerlings and the culture season will be over by the time these fish are ready for fishing. In the meanwhile, the pollution control board filed its counter stating that their tests revealed that disposals by the nearby industries into the lakes were within the permissible limits and the samples also did not point to the nearby industries. The PCB, however, stated that it is also awaiting the report of the government agency.

No bail for constable in ganja case

Justice Juvvadi Sridevi of the Telangana High Court dismissed a police constable’s anticipatory bail application. The constable is accused of offenses under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act). The judge took on file an anticipatory bail application filed by Lakshimi Naryana, who is posted at Penuganchiprolu police station in NTR Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh. The accused, along with three others, was allegedly carrying 148 kg of ganja which was registered as a crime at Choutuppal police station, Yadadri. Counsel for the petitioner argued that no ganja was seized from the petitioner and therefore he was entitled to the grant of anticipatory bail. After hearing the petitioner and the state, the judge deemed it fit to dismiss the anticipatory bail application.

Complaint of high-handed action by TSIIC

Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court took on file a writ plea challenging the actions of Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TSIIC) and its Patancheru zonal manager in trespassing, dismantling a compound wall and demolishing the structures on land situated at Patancheru as being contrary to law. The judge was hearing with a writ plea filed by Sarwar Sharief alleging that the respondent authorities entered into the petitioner’s land illegally, dismantled a compound wall and demolished the structures and had placed objects over the said land. The petitioner further alleged that the respondent authorities had stolen raw material worth `90,000 that was placed over his property. The petitioner complained that the respondent authorities were instigating the municipal corporation to dump debris on the petitioner’s land and that the corporation had dumped 30 tonnes of debris on his land. The petitioner apprised the judge that the respondent authorities had also violated a status quo order passed by the High Court earlier in this regard. After hearing the petitioner, the judge directed respondent authorities to file their response and posted the matter for further adjudication.