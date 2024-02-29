Top
Congress wins Khanapur municipality no-trust vote

DC Correspondent
29 Feb 2024 7:52 AM GMT
Election officer Govind announced that Rajura Satyam and Kavali Satyam had been elected as the chairman and vice chairman of the municipality
Nine councillors took part in the voting held at a council meeting while three were absent — DC Image

ADILABAD: The Congress won the chairman and vice chairman posts of Khanapur municipality in Nirmal district on Wednesday after winning the no-confidence motion moved against the chairman and vice chairman a few days ago.

Nine councillors took part in the voting held at a council meeting while three were absent. Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojja attended the meeting. Election officer Govind announced that Rajura Satyam and Kavali Satyam had been elected as the chairman and vice chairman of the municipality.

