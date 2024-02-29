Congress wins Khanapur municipality no-trust vote

ADILABAD: The Congress won the chairman and vice chairman posts of Khanapur municipality in Nirmal district on Wednesday after winning the no-confidence motion moved against the chairman and vice chairman a few days ago.

Nine councillors took part in the voting held at a council meeting while three were absent. Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojja attended the meeting. Election officer Govind announced that Rajura Satyam and Kavali Satyam had been elected as the chairman and vice chairman of the municipality.