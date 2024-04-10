Congress Using Minorities as Vote Banks, says BJP

Hyderabad: The BJP on Wednesday said that the Congress was considering minorities as vote banks and bent on appeasing them. The party, however, opined that as the majority of people have realised that the BJP was taking courageous decisions to protect the country’s culture and effectively implemented welfare schemes for the people and that they will not vote for the Congress.

Addressing the media, BJP spokesperson N.V. Subhash said, “The Congress manifesto has given an unambiguous message that it has lost hope that the majority community would vote for it and hence attempts to woo the minorities in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The polls are a struggle for existence for the Congress since even Muslims are rooting for the NDA government.”



Taking a dig at adviser to Telangana government Mohammed Ali Shabbir who stated that Nyay Patra of the Congress is a boon to backward communities, he alleged that the manifesto is anti-Hindu and anti-India. He appealed to the people not to fall into the trap of Congress which stated that they would reverse the decisions taken by the Modi government. The decisions were taken in the interest of the nation and not to protect the interest of any political party, he added.



The Congress is desperate to capture power at the centre by hook or by crook, he said.





