Congress to hold state-level convention in Mangaluru on Feb 17

Mangaluru:The Congress party is gearing up for the state-level convention in Mangaluru on Feb 17, with leaders intensifying efforts to ensure its success.

Banners and buntings highlighting the occasion are being prominently displayed along major roads and circles throughout the city. Meetings are underway, and meticulous preparations are being made by party leaders to ensure the event's triumph.

Scheduled for Feb 17 at Adyar, the meeting is expected to draw the participation of prominent party leaders, including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC In-charge General Secretary of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President DK Shivakumar, Karnataka ministers, KPCC office bearers, and party functionaries from across the state.

Despite the BJP's significant victory in Coastal Karnataka during the last assembly elections, the Congress aims to fortify its presence in the region and showcase readiness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Mangaluru.

Highlighting the significance of the event, KPCC Vice President PV Mohan stated, "This is the first-time such an event is being held in the region," likening the convention to the 139th Congress foundation day program held in Nagpur in December last year.

Mohan emphasized the ideological battle faced by the Congress against the BJP in the coastal region, known as a stronghold for the BJP and RSS.

"By ringing our poll bugle here, we aim to gather strength to win our dream number of 21 seats in Karnataka. Through this event, we intend to convey a message, boost the confidence of our workers, and strengthen the party," Mohan said.

Mohan underscores the need to reach out to voters, especially those disenchanted with the BJP. The Congress intends to leverage its successful guarantee schemes, particularly popular in the coastal region, to sway public opinion. The convention is positioned as a platform to not only showcase Congress's achievements but also to underscore the failures of the BJP government at the center.

While Rahul Gandhi is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge is spearheading state-level conventions across various states, aiming to better understand the people's issues and organize the party effectively.