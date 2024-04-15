Congress to Expose Corruption of BRS During 10 Year Rule, says Bhatti

Khammam: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday declared that the Congress government will expose the corruption within the previous BRS government during its 10-year-rule.



He was speaking after garlanding the B.R. Ambedkar's statue on his 134th Jayanti at the DCC office in Khammam.



Speaking to media later, Bhatti Vikramarka said Congress government in Telangana is taking inspiration from the Constitution of India and providing a democratic rule. He charged that some political parties are conspiring to change the Constitution as it provides safeguards under an autocratic rule. He underlined that this will be nothing but an attack on democracy in the country.



The Deputy CM called upon people and democrats to protect the Constitution of India. “The country will lose its right to speech if there is no democracy in the country,” he warned.



Bhatti Virkamarka alleged that the BRS government has pushed the state’s economy into a crisis by taking Rs 7 lakh crore as loans during its rule.



