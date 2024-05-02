Congress to Deploy National Leaders in Telangana for Election Push

Hyderabad: The Congress will step up campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana in the last leg by deploying national leaders like AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi,



Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar between May 5 and 11. Their campaign will begin after the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections on May 7. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had campaigned extensively during the Telangana state Assembly elections in November 2023.



The party leadership has also decided to rope in leaders from Karnataka and Maharashtra for campaigning in the bordering areas of Telangana state. Besides, Congress leaders from Bihar, West Bengal, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala etc will meet voters hailing from their states Chevella, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad and Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituencies.



Rahul Gandhi: May 5: Rallies in Nirmal and Gadwal for Adilabad (Atram Suguna) and Mahbubnagar (Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy); May 9: Karimnagar and Saroornagar, for V. Rajender Rao (Karimnagar) and G. Ranjith Redddy (Chevella).



Priyanka Gandhi: May 6, election rallies in Yellareddy, Tandur in support of T. Jeevan Reddy (Nizamabad), G. Ranjith Reddy (Chevella) and Secunderabad (Danam Nagender); May 7: Narsapur and Kukatpally for Neelam Madhu Mudiraj (Medak) and Patnam Sunitha Mahendar Reddy (Maljakgiri).



