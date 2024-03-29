Congress six guarantees are unfortunately turning out to be six deceptive promises: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, BJP candidate for Chevella Parliamentary constituency, speaking on the second day of the Praja Asirwada Yatra, he is undertaking in the Chevella constituency, said, I am here to seek the blessings of the people, hear your problems and address them. In this crucial election, the choice rests between Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. You should cast your vote in favour of the Lotus symbol, to ensure continuation of the commendable work Modi has spearheaded over the past decade.

Numerous initiatives under Modi's leadership have significantly aided the economically disadvantaged, encompassing a range of measures from facilitating access to loans to ensuring supply of rice. His administration has also prioritized supporting farmers by guaranteeing minimum support prices, providing fertilizer subsidies, and introducing a multitude of schemes aimed at alleviating financial burdens and easing hardship for the populace.

The present Congress government's approach of making promises without the necessary financial backing is deceiving the public. Their pledge of free bus rides for women stands as a stark example, despite the announcement, many villages remain devoid of bus services, rendering the offer meaningless in areas where there are no buses available for commuting. The six guarantees touted by Congress have unfortunately turned out to be six deceptive promises, rather than genuine commitments for the welfare of the people.

There seems to be a sense of confusion among them be it Ram Mandir, CAA. The lack of clarity extends even to the current election, there is confusion who their candidate is for contesting the MP election from Chevella.

