Congress scrambles for MP candidates in Nizamabad

NIZAMABAD: Desperate to reclaim its lost glory in Nizamabad Parliament constituency, the Congress is grappling with selecting the right candidate. The party, once dominant in the region, has suffered several setbacks in recent years.

Jagtial DCC has recommended a single name - MLC T. Jeevan Reddy, who lost his Assembly seat last year. However, Nizamabad DCC offers multiple options: former MLA Eravathri Anil, TPCC vice president Taher Bin Hamdan, and DCC president Manala Mohan Reddy.

While Jeevan Reddy is a prominent leader, his recent defeat raises concerns. Anil, with his BC identity, appeals to a crucial vote bank. Hamdan, meanwhile, brings minority credentials to the table, with this constituency boasting 3.5 lakh minority voters.

Ultimately, the final decision rests with the AICC. With reportedly only three names selected from each district, the scrutiny promises to be intense.