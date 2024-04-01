Congress Plans to Win Adilabad MP Seat with Shifting BRS, BSP Vote Bank

Adilabad: Congress is adopting a multi-pronged strategy to win the Adilabad Lok Sabha seat. It is banking on BRS and BSP vote bank shift to the Congress in the changed political scenario at the state level, particularly when leaders of these parties are joining the ruling Congress.





Recently, former BRS MLAs Koneru Konappa of Sirpur (T) and Vittal Reddy of Mudhole joined the Congress.



On Sunday, former Adilabad ZP chairman Sidam Ganapathi joined the Congress in presence of panchayat raj minister Seethakka at a programme in Kautala in Sirpur (T) assembly constituency.



Congress is also focusing on roping in BSP cadres and leaders to attract the SC and ST vote banks. Former BRS MLA Rekha Naik, who joined Congress before the assembly elections and aspired for Congress ticket from Adilabad MP seat, is now extending her support to Atram Suguna, whom the Congress has declared as its candidate from the Adilabad parliament seat.



Incidentally, former minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy is also trying to join the Congress, though Nirmal DCC president Srihari Rao is opposing the move. Meanwhile, as part of its election campaign, Congress is planning a meeting of party leaders and cadres in Adilabad town on Monday. Minister Seethakka, Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju and constituencies’ in-charges will take part in the meeting.