Congress Optimistic, Modi Fearful: AICC Telangana Chief

Adilabad: AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Das Munsi on Saturday said that the Congress had pinned a lot of hope on the state in the Lok Sabha elections, and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had started scared of the fight put up by Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi had completed the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to protect democracy, for peace and communal harmony and fight against divisive forces, she said. The yatra was intended to support the youth leadership.

She appealed to the people to support the young leadership and elect Congress candidate Gaddam Vamshi Krishna from Peddapalli. She addressed two public meetings in the Mancheririal Assembly segment.

Munsi said it was Sonia Gandhi who created Telangana state and the people the elected the Congress in the recent polls as gratitude. The Congress government implemented five guarantees.

Former MP Gaddam Vivek reeled out the development works and implemented the welfare schemes for the Singareni by the late Gaddam Venkatswamy.

Vamshi Krishna said he would focus on creating employment for the unemployed youth in the government and private industries and he was following the message of ‘Hum Kisise Kam Nahin’ that of Venkatswamy.

Premsagar Rao said filled 900 jobs were filled the Singareni Collieries and notifications were given for another 1,400 jobs and reeled out the mischief done by the BRS-backed TBGKS and how they exploited the workers.

Minister D. Sridhar Babu said the state government was committed to the welfare of the poor and all the sections of the society.

Ramagundam MLA Makhan Singh Raj Takur, AICC secretaries Vishnunath and Rohit Chowdhury, Youth Congress national president Srinivas Reddy, state president Shivasena Reddy and former MLC Puranam Satish and Parakala Venugopal and others were present. Mancherial DCC president K. Surekha and Municipal Chairman Uppalaiah and others were present.