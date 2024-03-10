Congress MIM Truck Will Decimate BRS Prospects, says Congress Leader

Hyderabad: Will the calibrated support apparently offered by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi — couched in the wish “itminaan se, aaram se paanch saal” (with peace of mind and comfort) — while sharing the dais with Chief Minister A,Revanth Reddy, further decimate the BRS’ electoral prospects and help in swinging the minority votes towards the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls?



The friendship between BRS and MIM lasted for 10 years. During the Assembly poll campaign, Rao and Owaisi had reiterated that their friendship would continue into the future. This arrangement received a jolt with Owaisi assuring full support to the Revanth Reddy government.

The Congress managed to wean away a large chunk of the minority votes in 40 Assembly segments from the BRS in the recent Assembly elections, which largely tilted the electoral fortunes of the two contenders. This was even after Owaisi asked Muslims to vote for BRS in seats where the AIMIM was not in the fray.

Talking to Deccan Chronicle, Congress leader Feroz Khan said that the minorities stood with the Congress after the party made a clear minority declaration and party’s win in the districts had vindicated the same. “Only minorities from the Old City were carried away by fake promises of BRS and MIM. If Owaisi is really interested in supporting the development of the Old City, then he must join I.N.D.I.A first”, he said. “Only minorities from the Old City were carried away by fake promises of BRS and MIM. If Owaisi is really interested in supporting the development of the Old City, then he must join I.N.D.I.A first”, he said.



The Congress can win even the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat provided the 6.64 lakh bogus votes are weeded out. Political observer Prof. K. Nageshwar opined that the Congress would benefit with the support extended by MIM. The minority vote in the State has largely switched to Congress from the BRS from the Assembly elections. However, the Congress and I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders will not like MIM joining them as it would give BJP a weapon to attack them.



