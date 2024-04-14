Congress Leaders Vow to Secure Two Lakh Majority in Bhongir

Hyderabad: Congress leaders and workers have vowed to secure a majority of over two lakh votes in the Bhongir Lok Sabha seat in the forthcoming elections.

As part of Assembly constituency-wise meetings to gear up party leaders and cadre for the elections, a meeting was held in Alair Assembly constituency in Bhongir district on Saturday.



Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who was appointed as party's in-charge for Bhongir Lok Sabha election, chaired the meeting, which was

attended by Bhongir Lok Sabha candidate Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Alair MLA Beerla Ilaiah and other leaders.



Rajgopal Reddy said Congress has almost made a clean sweep in the combined Nalgonda district by winning 11 out of 12 seats in the recent Assembly polls. He expressed confidence that party's vote share would increase further in the Lok Sabha elections.

He said that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has set a target of two lakh majority for Bhongir and called upon all leaders and workers to achieve that.

Rajgopal said Chamala served the party selflessly for 20 years, including in NSUI and PCC, and it's the responsibility of all the party leaders and workers to reward him with a big victory.



Chamala said Congress won with a good majority in Alair Assembly constituency in recent elections and expressed confidence of an even better showing this time around. He said the party leadership will recognise the services of every party worker and the party high command giving ticket to him to contest Lok Sabha election is a classic example of how party rewards workers who put up sincere efforts.

Chamala said that Revanth Reddy is planning to hold elections for local bodies soon after Lok Sabha results in June.