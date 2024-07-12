Congress Leaders Distribute Bonalu Festival Cheques in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Congress Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sriganesh Narayanan and party MLC Venkat Balmoor distributed cheques to temple committees for the Bonalu festival, in separate vents on Friday.

Sriganesh, distributing 218 cheques during a ceremony at Nehrunagar, Marredpally, said. "The distribution will ensure a smooth celebration of Bonalu." He urged the organisers to avoid inconvenience to devotees and promised coordination with various departments.

The event was attended by endowments department inspector Andal, deputy tahsildar of Maredpally Shivakumar, Trimulgherry tahsildar Ashok Kumar, and other prominent Congress leaders.

In a related event, MLC Venkat Balmoor led a cheque distribution programme for the Amberpet constituency at Tuljha Bhavani temple in Kachiguda for Bonalu festival. Venkat highlighted that the government started issuing cheques 20 days prior to the festival to ensure a grand affair, with an increased budget by 10 per cent compared to previous years.

"This is my first programme as MLC after being elected. I will participate in every programme from now on and work for the development of this constituency," Venkat said. MLA Kaleru Venkatesh and corporators also participated in the programme.