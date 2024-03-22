Congress Leader Says BJP Wants 1 Nation, 1 Election, No Opposition

Mumbai: Mahayuti — the alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, has finalised distribution of 42 Lok Sabha in Maharashtra. The alliance will hold a meeting to resolve differences on the remaining six seats. The BJP has already declared candidates for 20 seats. A BJP insider informed that the party has got five more seats, while Shiv Sena has got 13 seats and NCP has got four out of 42 seats where the agreement has been reached.

The source from BJP said that so far the party has decided to contest 25 seats including 23 seats, which were won in 2019. Of these, the party has already announced 20 seats and remaining five seats including Mumbai North Central, Bhandara-Gondia, Solapur and Amravati would be declared in next 48 hours. “BJP's Central Election Committee, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to discuss names of the remaining seats at New Delhi on Saturday. After the CEC’s meeting, the party is likely to declare the candidates including five candidates for five seats of Maharashtra,” he said. The Shiv Sena would contest 13 seats, while the NCP would get four seats including Shirur, Baramati, Raigad and Satara. “We will hold a meeting in the next two days to discuss the remaining six seats including Parbhani, Dharashiv (Osmanabad), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), Thane, Ratnagiri Sindhudurg and South Mumbai,” a BJP leader said.







