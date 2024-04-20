Top
Congress Leader Files Complaint Against Newspaper

DC Correspondent
19 April 2024 7:12 PM GMT
Congress Leader Files Complaint Against Newspaper
Senior Congress leader V.Hanumantha Rao lodged a complaint with police against "Naa Telangana" newspaper. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader V.Hanumantha Rao lodged a complaint with police against "Naa Telangana" newspaper on Friday. He complained that the newspaper published fake news against him with a malafide intention to cause damage to Congress in Lok Sabha elections and also damage his reputation.

Rao complained that the newspaper wrongly attributed to him certain comments that there was "Modi wave" in entire country, no "Congress wave" in Telangana and Congress fielded weak Lok Sabha candidates in Telangana state.



