Congress Leader Files Complaint Against Newspaper

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader V.Hanumantha Rao lodged a complaint with police against "Naa Telangana" newspaper on Friday. He complained that the newspaper published fake news against him with a malafide intention to cause damage to Congress in Lok Sabha elections and also damage his reputation.





Rao complained that the newspaper wrongly attributed to him certain comments that there was "Modi wave" in entire country, no "Congress wave" in Telangana and Congress fielded weak Lok Sabha candidates in Telangana state.



