Congress has failed youth: Etala

Addressing the media he said, “The government is not heeding pleas to increase the number of posts in the job notification and is not even adjusting the gap between the examinations. The students were lathi-charged when they took to streets in protest and were forced to resort to hunger strike at home. The students and the unemployed youth have developed an aversion towards the Revanth Reddy government in just six months. The BJP will support them and the BJYM will strongly agitate on their behalf.”



Referring to the developments in Peerzadiguda, where several houses were demolished, he said, “It is disturbing to see the houses belonging to poor plumbers, auto drivers and others constructed on just 100 to 200 yards with their hard earned money are demolished. This despite having all the permissions from the GHMC. They were brought down owing to political pressure. We will not stay mute spectators to such actions”



He reminded that officers who had done the bidding of their political bosses during the YSR regime were jailed and warned the same fate would befall them again. None will be spared if the poor are troubled, he warned.