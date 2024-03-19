Congress Guarantees aimed at luring electorate but not development: BJP

Hyderabad: Taking a dig on the comment of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge that Modi’s guarantee is adulterated, Telangana state BJP official spokesperson N V Subhash said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee is for the growth of the country while Congress guarantee is to just lure the people for vote to loot the country.

Alleging that the Congress guarantee is adulterated with lust of power, Subhash said Modi government never promises of any impracticable guarantees whereas the Congress party makes all promises and give guarantees which badly affect the economy as the party never thinks of the future of India.

The Congress is considering the Lok Sabha elections nothing more than an exercise to protect its existence in Indian politics as it is facing an existential crisis, he said.

Narendra Modi is not only giving guarantees but also working towards making them a reality and also positioning the country as the fifth strong economic power in the world, Subash said.

Reacting on the remark of Rahul Gandhi, the BJP senior leader said nobody on the earth can destroy “Shakti” ( a symbol of truth and a symbol of strength). Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clarified that he is a worshipper of “Shakti” and coming elections will be between “those who worship Shakti and those who want to destroy it.”