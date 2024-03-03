Congress Governemnt Ensures Monthly Pay, Education Initiatives, says Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the Congress government was paying staff salaries on the first of the month, something that the BRS had never done since August 2019. He said the state government would set up a studio at the Jyotirao Phule Bhavan to prepare online lectures for students preparing for competitive examinations. Bhatti said permanent buildings would be constructed for Ambedkar Knowledge Centres in all the constituencies. He laid the foundation stone for the road works in the Madhira constituency



