Congress Fields Neelam from Medak with Eye on Social Equations

Medak: With an eye on social equations, the Congress has fielded 41-year-old Neelam Madhu Mudiraj as its MP candidate from Medak Parliament constituency.

The BJP and the BRS have fielded former MLA M. Raghunandan Rao and MLC P. Venkatram Reddy as their nominees respectively for the seat.

This is a rare opportunity for Neelam Madhu, who has served as a village sarpanch.



Sangareddy district Congress committee president T. Nirmala Reddy, former BRS MLA Ch. Madan Reddy, former MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao were also in the fray for the Congress ticket from Medak.



Reportedly, Mynampally Hanumanth Rao, did not want the seat. This was followed by Nirmala Reddy being appointed the chairperson of Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation.



After wide-ranging discussions, the party leadership decided to field Neelam Madhu.



Neelam Madhu began his political career in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi. He became sarpanch of his native village of Chitkul in Patancheru Assembly constituency.

