Congress Eyes 2 Lakh Majority in Bhongir LS Seat

Hyderabad: The Congress leadership aims to win the Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency with a majority of two lakh votes in forthcoming elections. The Congress has fielded TPCC vice-president Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy from the Bhongir Lok Sabha seat. TPCC chief and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy held a meeting with the leaders of the Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday and reviewed the party's strategy for victory in the constituency.

The Chief Minister conducted a review meeting at the residence of Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy in Jubilee Hills. Kiran Kumar Reddy and senior leaders from the constituency were present at the meeting.

After the formation of Telangana in 2014, the Congress lost the Bhongir Lok Sabha seat to BRS (then TRS) only once in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. However, in 2019, Congress candidate Komatireddy Venkat Reddy defeated the ruling TRS candidate Boora Narsaiah Goud with a majority of just 5,219 votes.

But with the BRS losing power in the state to the Congress, the Congress is confident of securing a big victory in Bhongir this time on the back of its stupendous performance in combined Nalgonda district, where it won 11 out of 12 seats in the recent Assembly elections.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Rajgopal Reddy said the Congress will repeat the performance of Assembly elections in the Lok Sabha elections in combined Nalgonda district and will win both Nalgonda and Bhongir seats with a huge majority.

He said the Chief Minister has set specific targets for each and every leader from village-level to Assembly constituency level in securing votes in favour of Congress with an overall target to secure two lakh majority.

Rajgopal Reddy said Kiran Kumar Reddy will file nomination for the Bhongir Lok Sabha seat on April 21 by taking out a huge rally in the town, which will be followed by a massive public meeting in the evening which will be addressed by the Chief Minister.

Rajgopal said AICC leader Priyanka Gandhi will also campaign in Munugode and Miryalaguda in the first week of May.

Kiran Kumar Reddy appealed to the voters of Bhongir to give him an opportunity to serve people as their representative in the Lok Sabha and promote the overall development of the constituency. He said that if elected, he will strive to get more funds and development projects for Bhongir from the state and central governments.