Congress disrespected Hanuma Dhwaja and national flag: BJP

Mangaluru: Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka has accused the Congress party of disrespecting not just the Hanuma Dhwaja in Mandya but also the national flag.

During the installation function of new office bearers of Dakshina Kannada district in Mangaluru on Tuesday evening, Ashoka criticized the Congress, stating, "Congress leaders accuse us of opposing the national flag. But it is not so. Hanuma Dhwaja that was raised on the flagpole a few days ago was removed at 3 am. Normally, the national flag is hoisted around 9 am, but in Mandya, it was raised at 3 pm without any ceremony. They disrespected not only the Hanuma Dhwaja but also the national flag."

Questioning the Congress's commitment to the national flag, Ashoka recalled instances where BJP leaders, including himself, faced resistance from Congress governments when hoisting the flag.

He highlighted incidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Lal Chowk and Hubli Idgah Maidan, where Congress administrations ordered lathi charges against flag hoisting.

"In Chamarajpet, the national flag had not been raised in the ground for 75 years. During my tenure as the revenue minister, we issued an order to hoist the flag there. Back then, the Congress lacked the initiative, and now they are questioning our commitment to the national flag," he said.

Ashoka took a dig at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, stating, "He says Rama is in his name. Veerappan had Veera and Appa in his name. Nothing happens with a name. Though Siddaramaiah speaks about Rama, Tipu is in his heart."

He characterized Congress and communalism as synonymous and labelled Rahul Gandhi as the star campaigner for the BJP.

"Our star campaigner is Rahul Gandhi. Wherever he goes, the BJP gains," he said.

Ashoka stated that whether West Bengal or Bihar, Congress faces backlash wherever Rahul Gandhi goes.

"If workers ensure BJP wins all 28 seats in Karnataka, the Congress government will collapse," declared Ashoka, urging party members to strive for a comprehensive victory.

"Their MLAs would prefer not to be part of such a party," he added.