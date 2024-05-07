Congress Candidate Promises Infrastructure Upgrade

Hyderabad: Sri Ganesh, contesting the May 13 Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly bypoll on a Congress ticket, constituency conducted door-to-door campaigning in SCB Ward-3 areas of Balamrai, Ambedkarnagar on Tuesday and asked for support based on the performance of the Congress government in the past five months.



Sri Ganesh said Revanth Reddy had secured defence ministry approvals within a short span and laid the foundation for construction of flyovers, which would resolve the decades-long traffic issues in SCB area and ease traffic congestion. He said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had visited Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Rajnath Singh to seek approvals for land acquisition in Secunderabad Cantonment area for construction of flyovers and widening of roads, which were neglected by the previous BRS government for ten years.



He promised to work to speed up the flyover construction works after election code ended in June, if he was elected MLA in the bypoll. He said that Revanth Reddy was keen to resolve long pending issues of SCB areas such as reducing property tax, water charges etc and will make an announcement in this regard in June.



